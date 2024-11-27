Agribusiness-friendly states in Brazil try to undo forest protections

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Several states in Brazil are trying to rid themselves of rainforest protections, bowing to pressures from cattle ranchers and soybean growers to cut forest and expand agriculture as much as possible. Their efforts run counter to those of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has made significant strides in curbing Amazon deforestation, the country’s largest source of carbon emissions. They also threaten Brazil’s commitment to halt deforestation by 2030. In Acre state, a law approved in August allows the privatization of almost 347 square miles (900 square kilometers) of protected forest, an area roughly the size of New York City. In Rondonia state, the Assembly and local government are seeking to annul 11 conservation units and reduce two others.

