Yap has 14 as San Jose State defeats UNC Greensboro 69-64

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Donavan Yap had 14 points in San Jose State’s 69-64 win against UNC Greensboro on Tuesday.

Yap also contributed five rebounds for the Spartans (3-5). Sadraque NgaNga scored 12 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line. Will McClendon shot 5 for 12, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Spartans (3-3) were led by Ronald Polite III, who posted 19 points. Kenyon Giles added 15 points and three steals for UNC Greensboro. Jalen Breath also had nine points and 10 rebounds.

San Jose State went into halftime ahead of UNC Greensboro 31-20. NgaNga scored nine points in the half. Sadaidriene Hall led San Jose State with nine points in the second half as the Spartans were outscored by six points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

