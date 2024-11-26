West Virginia youth pastor faces dozens of child sex abuse charges dating back decades
Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A youth pastor in West Virginia has been arrested on dozens of sex charges involving children. State police say some cases date back more than three decades. John Radcliff II was arrested last week on 190 counts, including sexual assault, sexual abuse and incest. His wife, Kathy Radcliff, is charged with knowing the alleged abuse occurred. The alleged crimes took place in three counties. John Radcliff’s attorney, James Hawkins Jr., says the charges in one county allegedly involve five of Radcliff’s nieces. State police say additional charges are pending.