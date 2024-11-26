Opposition parties ask South Africa’s top court to revive impeachment hearings for the president

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Two South African opposition parties have asked the country’s top court to revive impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa over a scandal where more than half a million dollars in cash was stashed in a couch at his ranch and then stolen. The leftist Economic Freedom Fighters and African Transformation Movement parties argued Tuesday for the Constitutional Court to overrule a vote by Parliament in late 2022 that saved Ramaphosa from impeachment hearings. Ramaphosa’s African National Congress party used its parliamentary majority to stop an impeachment. The opposition parties say Parliament did not fulfill its constitutional duty to hold the president to account.

