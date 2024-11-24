DHL cargo plane crashes into a house in Lithuania, killing at least 1

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A DHL cargo plane crashed into a house Monday morning near the Lithuanian capital. The Lithuanian airport authority identified the aircraft as a “DHL cargo plane flying from Leipzig, Germany, to Vilnius Airport.” It posted on the social platform X that city services including a fire truck were on site. Lithuanian’s public broadcaster LRT, quoting an emergency official, said two people had been taken to the hospital after the crash, and one was later pronounced dead. Authorities offered no immediate cause for the crash.

