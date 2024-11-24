Skip to Content
News

DHL cargo plane crashes into a house in Lithuania, killing at least 1

By
Published 10:22 pm

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A DHL cargo plane crashed into a house Monday morning near the Lithuanian capital. The Lithuanian airport authority identified the aircraft as a “DHL cargo plane flying from Leipzig, Germany, to Vilnius Airport.” It posted on the social platform X that city services including a fire truck were on site. Lithuanian’s public broadcaster LRT, quoting an emergency official, said two people had been taken to the hospital after the crash, and one was later pronounced dead. Authorities offered no immediate cause for the crash.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content