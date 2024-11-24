A prominent Cambodia environmentalist is arrested while investigating illegal logging

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A prominent Cambodian environmentalist has been arrested along with five others while investigating illegal logging in a national park. A local rights group says Ouch Leng, who was awarded a 2016 Goldman Environmental Prize for his activism, was arrested Saturday in northeastern Stung Treng province. It said the activists have documented an increase in illegal deforestation within the Veun Sai-Siem Pang National Park, located near an economic land concession. A local official confirmed the arrests. In July, 10 members of a Cambodian environmental grou were each sentenced to six years in prison on charges of conspiring against the state.

