The Philippine vice president publicly threatens to have the president assassinated

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte says she has contracted an assassin to kill the president, his wife and the House of Representatives speaker if she herself is killed. She made the brazen public threat in an online news conference that she warned was not a joke. Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin referred the “active threat” against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to his elite presidential guards on Saturday “for immediate proper action.” It was not immediately clear what actions would be taken against the vice president. Marcos ran with Duterte as his vice-presidential running mate in the May 2022 elections and both won but later had a bitter falling-out.

