Polish prime minister’s party picks Warsaw mayor as its candidate for president
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski has been selected by Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s centrist Civic Coalition as its candidate in next year’s presidential election, beating out Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski. Tusk announced the decision at a party gathering on Saturday, a day after the party members voted in a primary. Tusk said that Trzaskowski won nearly 75% of the votes, and Sikorski slightly over 25%. Trzaskowski is expected to be a leading candidate in a field of challengers from other parties. The conservative opposition Law and Justice party has not named its candidate yet.