Nigeria turns to natural gas as transport prices soar after petrol subsidies were removed

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria faces its worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation after the government ended costly subsidies that made petrol affordable for many in Africa’s most populous country. Now the government is trying to cut transportation costs by almost 50% by tapping its huge natural gas reserves and aiming to convert a million vehicles. But the process has been slow, and misinformation and lack of infrastructure are major issues. Some drivers even fear their cars will explode.

