Turkey removes two more pro-Kurdish mayors from office for links to banned group

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has ousted two more elected pro-Kurdish mayors from office, citing terrorism-related charges against them An Interior Ministry statement said the mayors were replaced with state-appointed administrators over their past convictions or current investigations for links to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. The two mayors belong to the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party, or DEM. They were elected to office in local elections in March. The government has defended the mayors’ removals saying they are part of efforts to maintain security. Opposition parties and human rights groups however, accuse the government of undermining democracy.

