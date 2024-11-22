Japan will hold first memorial for ‘all workers’ at Sado gold mines but blurs WWII atrocity. Why?

SADO, Japan (AP) — Japan is holding a memorial ceremony near the Sado Island Gold Mines, which were listed this summer as a UNESCO World Heritage site after the country resolved years of disputes with South Korea and reluctantly acknowledged the dark side of their history. At these mines, hundreds of Korean laborers were mobilized during World War II. Japanese officials say Sunday’s ceremony will pay tribute to “all workers” at the mines, but without spelling out who they are — part of what critics call a persistent policy of whitewashing Japan’s history of sexual and labor exploitation before and during the war. AP explains the Sado mines, their history and the controversy.

