A baby who disappeared from a Vienna hospital ward has been found dead. Her mother was arrested

VIENNA (AP) — Police say the body of a newborn baby who was reported missing from a neonatal ward at a hospital in Vienna has been found in a garbage container near the building. The infant’s mother was arrested on Friday as a suspect. Staff noticed that the baby had disappeared from the ward at the hospital in the Austrian capital’s Favoriten district on Thursday morning and raised the alarm. A large-scale search of the entire hospital grounds, involving dogs and drones, failed to find the infant and the search was halted. Officers expanded the search area after interviewing the baby’s mother during the night.

