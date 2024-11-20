Mali junta leader fires prime minister days after he criticizes the military regime

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s junta leader has fired Prime Minister Choguel Maïga and the government, days after he criticized the military regime. The move was announced in a presidential decree issued by Gen. Assimi Goita. Mali has been ruled by military leaders since a junta seized power in 2020 and staged another coup the following year. Mali has been ruled by military leaders since a junta seized power in 2020 and staged another coup the following year. In June 2022, the junta promised a return to civilian rule by March 2024, but later postponed elections. No date has been set yet for the presidential election.

