Judge keeps death penalty a possibility for man charged in killings of 4 Idaho students

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge has ruled that the death penalty will remain a possibility for a man charged with murder in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. KBOI-TV reports Judge Steven Hippler in his Wednesday order was not swayed by legal arguments made by Bryan Kohberger’s defense team to remove it as an option if he is convicted in the case. Kohberger’s attorneys had argued that international, federal and state law all make capital punishment inappropriate. Kohberger is expected to stand trial next year for the Nov. 13, 2022, stabbing deaths. A judge previously entered a not-guilty plea on Kohberger’s behalf.

