Court extends hold on Louisiana law requiring the Ten Commandments in classrooms

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s plan to make all public school classrooms in the state post the Ten Commandments remains on hold under the latest ruling from a federal appeals court in New Orleans. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to pause a lower court order by U.S. District Judge John deGravelles in Baton Rouge on Wednesday. DeGravelles ruled the law was “overtly religious” and unconstitutional. He ordered the state not to take steps to implement it. The state quickly appealed and asked for a stay of deGravelle’s ruling. The ruling against the law remains in effect while the appeal continues.

