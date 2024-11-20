At least 7 members of Nigerian security force missing after insurgents ambush convoy

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At least seven members of a Nigerian government protection agency are missing after their convoy was attacked by Boko Haram insurgents in north-central Nigeria, authorities said. A patrol of 80 security guards tasked with protecting the power network were ambushed Monday in Shiroro, Niger state, by about 200 Boko Haram fighters, Babawale Afolabi, a spokesperson for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said. At least 50 insurgents were killed in the battle, Afolabi added. Boko Haram is among armed groups known to sabotage power supplies in Nigeria.

