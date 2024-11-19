Cable car accident at ski resort injures 8 workers in French Alps

PARIS (AP) — Eight workers have been injured, two seriously, in a cable car accident at the French ski resort of Val Thorens, local authorities said. The accident on Tuesday occurred in challenging weather conditions in the Alps above 3,000 meters (9,800 feet). A cable car cabin, used for construction work, struck the arrival station while carrying 16 workers. Emergency services including high-mountain rescue teams evacuated the injured. Val Thorens, known for its high-altitude skiing, is set to open its season on Nov. 23.

