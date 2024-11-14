Bodyless head washes ashore on a South Florida beach

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (AP) — Homicide detectives are investigating how a bodyless head washed ashore on a South Florida beach. The man’s head was found Tuesday by a beach worker in Key Biscayne, the barrier island just off Miami. Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Andre Martin said Thursday that there was no body attached to the head. Detectives were awaiting results from the medical examiner in hopes that would lead to the identification of the man.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.