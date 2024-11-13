Skip to Content
Bird flu is confirmed in hospitalized Canadian teen

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian health officials have confirmed bird flu in a British Columbia teen. The Public Health Agency of Canada said Wednesday that tests showed the virus involved was related to a bird flu outbreak in poultry in the province. The teen has been hospitalized in Vancouver since Friday and was reported in critical condition. Officials are investigating how the teenager picked up the virus. The teen is not known to have had any contact with infected animals. In British Columbia, the virus has been detected in poultry, wild birds and some small animals, mostly when birds are migrating through the area.

Associated Press

