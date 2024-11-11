Climate talks open with calls for a path away from the ‘road to ruin.’ But the real focus is money
Associated Press
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — In Baku, Azerbaijan the two-week United Nations climate negotiations, called COP29, got right to the major focus of striking a new deal on how many hundreds of billions — or even trillions — of dollars a year will flow from rich nations to poor to try to curb and adapt to climate change. The money is to help the developing world transition their energy systems away from planet-warming fossil fuels and toward clean energy, compensate for climate disasters mostly triggered by carbon pollution from rich nations and adapt to future extreme weather.