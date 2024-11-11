Afghanistan attends United Nations climate talks for first time since Taliban’s return to power
The Associated Press
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Afghanistan’s first delegation at United Nations climate talks since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021 has arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Monday in a bid to garner support for climate action in the climate-vulnerable nation. Matuil Haq Khalis, who’s the head of the country’s environment protection agency, told The Associated Press that Afghanistan is among the worst affected nations by climate change and needs the world’s support to deal with extreme weather like erratic rainfall, prolonged droughts and flash floods.