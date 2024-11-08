Trump put Elon Musk on phone with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy during congratulatory call, official says
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump put billionaire Elon Musk on the line with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when the Ukrainian leader called to congratulate the incoming U.S. president. That’s according to a Ukrainian official with direct knowledge of the phone call on Wednesday who was not authorized to comment on the matter publicly. The official confirmed that Zelenskyy and Musk spoke during the call with Trump, but Musk did not appear to be on the line for the entire conversation. The presence of Musk on the call highlights his influence in the president-elect’s circle. Trump’s interactions with Zelenskyy are being closely watched as he has signaled a shift in Washington’s steadfast support for Ukraine against Russia’s nearly three-year-old invasion.