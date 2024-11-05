Massachusetts voters weigh ballot issues on union rights, wages and psychedelics
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters are weighing five ballot measures, including giving union rights to drivers for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft. The drivers are considered independent contractors who don’t have the right to unionize under federal law. Voters are also weighing whether those over 21 should be able to grow and use certain plant-based psychedelics. Other questions in Tuesday’s election would eliminate the use of statewide tests as a high school graduation requirement and gradually increase the minimum hourly wage for workers who collect tips.