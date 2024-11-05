Skip to Content
News

Massachusetts voters weigh ballot issues on union rights, wages and psychedelics

By
Published 7:52 am

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters are weighing five ballot measures, including giving union rights to drivers for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft. The drivers are considered independent contractors who don’t have the right to unionize under federal law. Voters are also weighing whether those over 21 should be able to grow and use certain plant-based psychedelics. Other questions in Tuesday’s election would eliminate the use of statewide tests as a high school graduation requirement and gradually increase the minimum hourly wage for workers who collect tips.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content