Remains of nearly 30 Civil War veterans found in a funeral home’s storage are laid to rest
Associated Press
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — For decades, the cremated remains on more than two dozen American Civil War veterans languished in storage facilities Washington. But thanks to the sleuthing of an organization that finds, identifies and inters veterans, the ashes were recovered and most were given a burial service with military honors at a cemetery in Washington state. The remains of several others were sent to be reburied near family in Maine, Rhode Island and elsewhere. The Missing In American Project had found the remains of the Union soldiers stored at a funeral home and a cemetery in Seattle. One of those was returned to Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and was buried in his family’s plot.