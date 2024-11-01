Skip to Content
NYC Mayor Eric Adams returns to court as his lawyers seek to get bribery charge tossed

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is returning to court as he seeks to fend off federal corruption charges while battling for his political future. The Democrat is appearing at a hearing Friday afternoon as his lawyers urge a judge to toss the bribery charge against him. In an earlier motion, the mayor’s lawyers said the charge was “extraordinarily vague” and did not meet the threshold of a quid pro quo. Prosecutors, meanwhile, have argued that Adams performed official favors for a Turkish official in exchange for years of luxury travel perks. Adams has pleaded not guilty and vowed to continue serving as mayor as he fights the charges.

