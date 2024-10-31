Skip to Content
No trick! Halloween temperatures soar above normal in Northeast

Published 10:28 am

Associated Press

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) — Trick-or-treaters in the Northeast who in past years would bundle up under their Bluey or Beetlejuice costumes will be able to bask in unseasonably mild temperatures. New York City was forecast to hit 78 degrees on Halloween, with Boston expected to top out 76 degrees. Caribou, Maine, was expected to hit a high of 70 degrees, well above the Halloween average of 47 degrees. But revelers should enjoy the treat while it lasts. Temperatures were expected to return to normal ranges starting Friday.

