Dozens of striking hotel workers arrested during San Francisco demonstration

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dozens of striking San Francisco hotel workers were arrested as hundreds demonstrated for higher wages and better benefits two months after their contract expired.

The arrests came Wednesday around 5 p.m. as union members sat in the middle of a busy street following a march that began near the Hilton Union Square, the city’s largest hotel.

Demonstrators wore red T-shirts and chanted, “No contract, no peace,” while blasting air horns.

Police officers escorted the arrested protesters to a sheriff’s bus parked nearby, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The union, Unite Here Local 2, said in a Thursday statement that 85 of its members were taken into custody.

Over 2,000 union workers have been seeking better pay and improved benefits after labor contracts expired in August.

Union members have previously blocked traffic and organized sit-ins during hotel contact disputes in 2018, 2010 and 2005 , leading to arrests, the Chronicle reported.

Unite Here Local 2 said it hasn’t met with hotel operators that include Hyatt, Hilton and Marriott since August. A Hyatt official told the newspaper that the union hasn’t reached out to resume bargaining since the strike began last month.

The union said it would give up guaranteed wage increases and instead tie them to hotel revenue.

“Hotel workers love San Francisco and want to help our city recover,” Lizzy Tapia, president of Unite Here Local 2, said in a statement. “Back in August, we even offered to sacrifice guaranteed wage increases and make pay contingent on hotel profits, and we challenged the hotels to match our investment and reverse COVID-era cuts.”

The strike encompasses major hotels including the Grand Hyatt San Francisco, Marriott Union Square, Palace Hotel, and Westin St. Francis, as well as the Hilton Union Square.

“We are disappointed that Unite Here Local 2 continues to strike while Hyatt remains willing to continue bargaining in good faith. At this time, Unite Here Local 2 has not contacted us to resume bargaining since the strike began,” Michael D’Angelo, head of labor relations in the Americas, for Hyatt, said in a statement.

D’Angelo said the hotels have plans in place to minimize the impact on hotel operations related to strike activity.