SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - SB PAL’s Haunted House kicks off on October 25th and 26th from 6-9 PM at at the organization's location on 1235 Chapala Street.

Teens at SB PAL spent the week creating the haunted house.

The fright level is set for ages 13 and over, with a $5 entry fee.

Proceeds to toward support its youth programs.