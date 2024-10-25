AP Decision Notes: What to expect in North Dakota on Election Day
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump will compete for North Dakota’s three electoral votes in the Nov. 5 presidential election. Voters will also pick candidates for a full slate of federal and state offices. Republican U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer faces a challenge from Democrat Katrina Christiansen in his bid for a second term, while Republican Kelly Armstrong, Democrat Merrill Piepkorn and independent Michael Coachman look to succeed Burgum as governor. Voters also will decide Ballot Measure 4, which would abolish the state property tax, and Ballot Measure 5, which would legalize recreational marijuana.