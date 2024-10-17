Oxnard edges San Marcos 19-18 to win Channel League Tournament title

VENTURA, Calif. - The underdog Oxnard Yellowjackets went from being the #5 seed to winning the Channel League Tournament in girls flag football.

Oxnard edged San Marcos 19-18 at Ventura College as they erased a 12-7 halftime deficit.

The Yellowjackets opened the tournament on Monday with a win at Santa Barbara and they they upset #1 seed Ventura in the semifinals.

The Royals advanced to the finals with wins over Rio Mesa and Dos Pueblos.

DP beat Ventura 27-19 to claim third place in the tournament.