Harris proposes expanding Medicare to cover in-home senior care
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is proposing to provide federal funding to cover home care costs for older Americans, aiming to help the “sandwich generation” of adults caring for aging parents while raising their children at the same time. Appearing Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Harris talked about taking care of her mother when she was dying, and personally experiencing the challenges many families face when seeking affordable in-home care for their aging loved ones. She promised that if, elected in November, she will seek to expand Medicare, the federal health insurance program for old Americans, so that it provides funding for long-term care and includes services like in-home aides.