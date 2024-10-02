Skip to Content
Taiwan hospital fire leaves at least 8 dead as typhoon batters island’s south

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Authorities report at least eight people have in a fire at a hospital in the island’s south that is being battered by a typhoon. The fire struck Thursday morning in an area that has been hit hard by Typhoon Krathon, which has brought torrential rains and heavy winds and brought areas to a standstill for the past two days. Those who died inhaled smoke from a fire, the source of which was still under investigation. Dozens of other patients were evacuated and moved to shelters nearby.

Associated Press

