New rules regarding election certification in Georgia to get test in court
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Two controversial new rules passed by Georgia’s State Election Board concerning the certification of vote tallies are getting their first test in court. A bench trial, meaning there is a judge but no jury, is set to begin Tuesday. The board’s Republican majority approved the rules last month. Democrats sued, arguing the rules could be used to upend Georgia’s legal process for certifying election results. Republicans endorsed by Donald Trump gained a 3-2 majority on the board in May. Democrats and others worry that the new rules could enable Trump and his allies to cause confusion and cast doubt on the outcome in November.