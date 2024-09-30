Skip to Content
News

New rules regarding election certification in Georgia to get test in court

By
Published 11:00 am

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Two controversial new rules passed by Georgia’s State Election Board concerning the certification of vote tallies are getting their first test in court. A bench trial, meaning there is a judge but no jury, is set to begin Tuesday. The board’s Republican majority approved the rules last month. Democrats sued, arguing the rules could be used to upend Georgia’s legal process for certifying election results. Republicans endorsed by Donald Trump gained a 3-2 majority on the board in May. Democrats and others worry that the new rules could enable Trump and his allies to cause confusion and cast doubt on the outcome in November.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content