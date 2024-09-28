Skip to Content
Saturday Santa Barbara Farmers Market opens at its new location on Carrillo Street

Strawberries from KEM Farms in Santa Maria on display at the Pismo Beach Farmers Market. The market made its return at the Pismo Beach Promenade on Wednesday, April 14.
Brayton Metzger/KEYT
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Saturday Santa Barbara Farmers Market officially moved to its new location on Carrillo Street from Anacapa and Chapala Street.

The market relocated from its longtime location on Cota Street in Downtown to its new location due to the site being converted into the new Santa Barbara Police Department headquarters.

With many surrounding parking lots, the relocation of the farmers market didn’t keep visitors away from their produce and shopping. 

Some vendors are optimistic about the new change and the chance to build more relationships with locals

We asked one local vendor about the change of location and the hope that comes with it.

According to General Manager Sam Edelman, the setup logistics is still an improvement as the market moves forward.

Andie Lopez Bornet

