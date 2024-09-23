Weeks after a school shooting, students return for classes at Apalachee High School
Associated Press/Report for America
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — Students are set to return to classes at Apalachee High School on Tuesday, weeks after a school shooter killed two students and two teachers. Some students are still uneasy about returning. The sounds of gunshots are still fresh in their minds, and many are mourning friends and teachers. The school has promised the expanded presence of law enforcement officers, school counselors and even therapy dogs. But some community members want more safety precautions. Students will also ease into school with a few weeks of half-days. The neighboring middle and elementary school reopened the week after the shooting.