Detours begin at Cholame “Y” as crews work on widening highway

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Drivers can expect construction and detours starting Monday as part of a major highway widening project at the Cholame "Y" in eastern San Luis Obispo County.

Caltrans said widening work would be underway September 23 through 27.

The agency will ultimately be widening Highway 41 into a four-lane expressway.

Detours were set to start Monday on southbound Highway 41 and eastbound Highway 46, according to a social media post from Caltrans.