Arrests made in Santa Ynez Valley agricultural field shooting

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at an agricultural field in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says it happened Friday just before 9 a.m. in the Buellton Flats area along Highway 246, between Buellton and Solvang city limits.

Deputies say a man and woman demanded money from several agriculture workers, but the workers refused. The sheriff's office says the man and woman then returned to their car and fired several gunshots into an unoccupied van that was parked in the area.

No one was hurt.

Deputies later identified the suspects as a 29-year-old Santa Maria woman and a 43-year-old Santa Maria man.

Deputies issued an arrest warrant for the two and found them early Sunday morning in Ventura in the same car they were believed to be driving during the shooting.

The two were arrested and booked in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on varying charges including attempted robbery, conspiracy, vandalism, and shooting a gun.

Both are being held on $500,000 bail.