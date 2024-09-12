Florida school district must restore books with LGBTQ+ content under settlement
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A school district in northeast Florida must put back in libraries three dozen books as part of a settlement with students and parents. The agreement reached Thursday settles a lawsuit that argued that the district unlawfully decided to limit access to dozens of titles containing LGBTQ+ content. Under the agreement the School Board of Nassau County must restore access to three dozen books including “And Tango Makes Three.” The children’s picture book is based on a true story about two male penguins that raised a chick together at New York’s Central Park Zoo.