Laura Loomer, who promoted a 9/11 conspiracy theory, joins Trump for ceremonies marking the attacks
Right-wing activist and influencer Laura Loomer has joined Republican nominee Donald Trump in New York and Pennsylvania as he commemorated the anniversary of the attacks. Last year, Loomer shared an unfounded conspiracy theory that 9/11 was an “inside job.” The 31-year-old influencer has become one of Trump’s biggest advocates on social media and has traveled with him to other campaign events, including Tuesday’s debate. Loomer said in a text message to The Associated Press that she doesn’t work for the Trump campaign and that she was “invited as a guest.” Loomer was also spotted departing Trump’s plane when he landed in Philadelphia for Tuesday’s debate.