Nonprofit offering free classes on how to harness podcasting for businesses in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A nonprofit is offering a free new workshop series about Podcasts in Santa Barbara.

Workzones is teaching participants how to harness podcasting for business promotion and brand building.

The free lunch and learn series is titled Podcast 101: Expand Your Business Reach and Brand Awareness.

Sessions will be held weekly from noon to 2:00 p.m.

Each workshop will focus on a different aspect of podcasting, including personalizing, planning and producing.

The next class is Thursday, Sept. 12.

For more information, visit: https://workzones.com/.