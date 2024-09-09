Cuomo to testify before House committee that accused him of COVID-19 cover up
Associated Press
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will publicly testify before a congressional committee about a pandemic-era directive under which nursing homes admitted thousands of recovering COVID-19 patients. Cuomo is to testify on Tuesday afternoon. Republicans in charge of the House subcommittee investigating pandemic responses have criticized the Democrat for his administration’s March 2020 directive that initially barred nursing homes from refusing people just because they had COVID-19. More than 9,000 recovering coronavirus patients were released from hospitals into nursing homes under the directive, which was soon after rescinded amid criticism it accelerated outbreaks.