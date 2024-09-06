Bomb threat forces Vistara airline plane en route to Frankfurt to land in Turkey
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An official says a Vistara airline flight en route to Germany has made a forced landing in Turkey on following a bomb threat. Gov. Mustafa Ciftci told state-run media Flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt landed at Erzurum airport, in eastern Turkey, with 247 passengers and crew on board. All passengers were evacuated and authorities were searching the luggage. Authorities also shut down the airspace over Erzurum as a precaution. Vistara said on the X media platform that the plane was diverted to Erzurum airport due to security reasons, adding that it had landed safely.