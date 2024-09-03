US charges Hamas leader, other militants in connection with Oct. 7 massacre in Israel
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has announced criminal charges against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other militants in connection with the Oct. 7 rampage in Israel. The criminal complaint filed in federal court in New York City includes charges of conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, resulting in death. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a video statement on Tuesday that the charges “are just one part of our effort to target every aspect of Hamas’ operations.” He said that “these actions will not be our last.”