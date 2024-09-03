4 Ukrainian Cabinet ministers submit resignations ahead of expected government shake-up
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Four Ukrainian Cabinet ministers have submitted their resignations to parliament, ahead of an expected government reshuffle. The speaker’s office said Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Olga Stefanishyna, Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska and Minister of the Environment Ruslan Strilets all submitted their resignation. Ukraine is facing new major challenges in the war, as it struggles to hold back Russian gains in the east of the country and seeks to disrupt Moscow’s plans with its recent incursion into the neighboring Kursk region.