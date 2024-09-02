Howard University’s capstone moment: Kamala Harris at top of the ticket
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Howard University is well known for producing luminaries like Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and the author Toni Morrison. Now its students at alumni are turning attention to the person who could become their most famous graduate, Vice President Kamala Harris. Howard aligned groups are raising money and doing grassroots to help the Democratic nominee for president, who frequently has referenced her time at Howard as formative.