Danish court rejects extradition to India of an arms smuggling suspect
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish court has rejected the extradition request from India of a Danish national accused of being involved in a 1995 arms smuggling case, going against Denmark’s top prosecuting authority which had given the green light to sending Niels Holck abroad. Holck admitted taking part in dropping from a cargo plane in eastern India. A Danish court said Thursday that “there is a real risk” that Holck will face torture or other inhumane treatment in India. In 2002, India first asked Denmark to extradite Holck. The government in Copenhagen agreed, but two Danish courts rejected his extradition. That led to tense diplomatic relations between the countries and in June 2023, Denmark once again looked into the extradition.