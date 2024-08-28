Skip to Content
News

Congresswomen press FDA on why a proposal to ban hair-straightening chemicals is delayed

By
Published 9:02 am

AP Health Writer

Two U.S. House members who first pushed the Food and Drug Administration in 2023 to investigate the health risks of hair straighteners used primarily by Black women are asking the agency why it has twice delayed its target date to propose a ban on products containing formaldehyde. Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Shontel Brown of Ohio pressed the FDA to finalize the proposed rule soon. The target date has been pushed back to September. Rep. Nydia Velázquez of New York joined Pressley and Brown in spearheading the letter. It isn’t uncommon for the FDA to have items on the regulatory agenda for years. Research has liked formaldehyde in hair-straightening products to increase rates of cancer.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content