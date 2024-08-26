Skip to Content
Prosecutors probe captain of superyacht that sank off Sicily, Italian media say

By
Published 5:40 am

ROME (AP) — Italian media report that prosecutors have placed under investigation the captain of a superyacht that sank during a storm off Sicily last week, killing seven people. The reports say the 51-year old New Zealand national is being investigated for possible manslaughter and culpable shipwreck. Under Italian laws, being under investigation doesn’t imply being guilty and doesn’t necessarily lead to criminal charges. Prosecutors have not replied to calls to confirm the reports.

Article Topic Follows: News

Associated Press

