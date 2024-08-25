Skip to Content
Russia unleashes a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine. At least 3 people are killed

By
Published 11:55 pm

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has unleashed a massive drone and missile barrage throughout Ukraine that appeared to target energy infrustructure. At least three people were reported killed. The barrage began around midnight and continued beyond daybreak Monday in what appeared to be Russia’s biggest attack against Ukraine in weeks. According to Ukraine’s air force, there were multiple groups of Russian drones moving toward eastern, northern, southern, and central regions of Ukraine, followed by multiple cruise and ballistic missiles. Explosions were heard in the capital, Kyiv, and power and water supplies were disrupted. Polish and NATO air defenses were activated in eastern Poland, which borders Ukraine.

