The Padres reinstate Yu Darvish from the restricted list and return him to the 15-day injured list

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres reinstated right-hander Yu Darvish from the restricted list and returned him to the 15-day injured list.

He was to rejoin the team on Friday.

Darvish was placed on the restricted list on July 6 to deal with a personal matter involving his family.

At the time, he was on the injured list for the second time this season, with a groin strain. He was tentatively scheduled to be activated on June 25 and start against Washington but developed elbow inflammation and remained on the IL.

He is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA in 11 starts.

